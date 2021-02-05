Berks County District Attorney John Adams said one person was killed and three others were hurt when someone

opened fire outside the lounge early this morning. Authorities said this is not the first time they have had issues with this hookah business.

WFMZ's Holly Harrar is working on this story.

Also at 6:00, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the expansion of Clemens Food Group in Montgomery County.

The family-owned business is building a new facility which will bring more jobs to the community.

Our business and policy reporter, Justin Backover is on that story.

