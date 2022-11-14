It was a deadly weekend in and around college campuses in our area and nationwide. Police in Berks County are investigating two deaths at Kutztown University. Three University of Virginia football players are dead and two others wounded after a shooting on the school's campus in Charlottesville. A former football player is in custody, charged in the killings. Investigators are trying to figure out how four students died in an off-campus apartment near the University of Idaho. Police say the deaths are homicides, but the community is not in any danger. We have the latest on the investigations.

Plus, History's Headlines has the story behind one of the oldest church congregations in the Lehigh Valley. The First Presbyterian Church of Allentown has been around since 1831. It was born out of the need for a service for the growing number of English-speakers in the area at a time when many people spoke German.