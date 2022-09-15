The defense has rested in a "Castle Doctrine" defense case in Monroe County. The doctrine gives a homeowner the right to use deadly force for protection. Randy Halterman is charged with homicide and attempted homicide, accused of killing a man and wounding a woman who made their way into his home in Monroe County in 2021. The woman who survived claims they believed the home was abandoned. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.

Plus, while "drought watches" abound, not everyone is displeased with the hot, dry weather this summer. Owners of vineyards and winemakers are expecting a tremendous harvest this year. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.