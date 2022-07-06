Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is getting some help from some prominent Republicans. Former congressman Charlie Dent, who served the Lehigh Valley in the U.S. House of Representatives for 13 years, is among nine well-known members of the GOP who want to see Shapiro elected. Shapiro, Pennsylvania's Attorney General, will square off against Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano in November's general election. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover has the story.
Plus, some breweries in New Jersey are crying in their beer over new rules limiting the number of events they can host during the year. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.