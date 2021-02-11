Congressman Matt Cartwright is calling for President Joe Biden to appoint new leadership at the United States Postal Service and get rid of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in order to improve delivery standards. We'll have reaction from former USPS board of governors Chairman David Fineman.

Also at 6, we get to the bottom of myths circulating on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine. For example, does the vaccine cause infertility? Or will the vaccine change your DNA?

We ask the experts to separate fact from fiction.

