The indictment handed up against former president Donald Trump has been unsealed. Trump faces 37 counts, accused of keeping classified documents in boxes in a bathroom, a shower, a ballroom, and other places in his residence in Florida. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the very latest on the historic indictment of the former president.

Plus, children craft a memorial to a police dog in New Jersey. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story from Blairstown Elementary School.