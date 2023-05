Monday's fire in a series of row houses in Easton has left 60 people without a home. Flames tore through a building along Ferry Street, sending smoke billowing into the air. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae talks with the fire chief about the devastating fire.

Plus, the long, dry spring continues in our region. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow and Accuweather Meteorologist Dan Skeldon tell us about the ramifications of a mostly precipitation-free spring.