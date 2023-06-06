NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY... .Low fuel moistures, low daytime relative humidity values, and breezy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions into this afternoon and evening. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. There is also a chance of isolated dry thunderstorms, which could serve as an ignition source for fires today. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE LEHIGH VALLEY AND POCONO PLATEAU, SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, AND PORTIONS OF NORTHERN NEW JERSEY... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington, Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks. * TIMING...Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to low 80s. * IMPACTS...The combination of very dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds will result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires on Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&