East Stroudsburg University is inaugurating its new president today. Kenneth Long is the first African-American with the top job at the Pennsylvania college. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story of Long's big day.

Plus, two Reading High School Students are facing charges after a student was let into the school with a gun. Reading students are learning virtually for the next two days while officials investigate. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the latest on the investigation.