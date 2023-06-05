Tuesday, June 6, is election day in New Jersey. Voters head to the polls in the primary. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori checks in on the big races in this off-year election.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers Easton's man of "Glory." The 1989 film by that name featured the heroics of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment. It was one of the first African American regiments formed during the Civil War. Daniel Prime, an Easton native, joined the unit in 1863. He survived the brutal battle at Fort Wagner in South Carolina. Many others in the 54th did not.