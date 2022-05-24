Campaigns are filing lawsuits and asking for judicial relief as the counting of mail-in ballots continues in Pennsylvania. There are still races, both statewide and local, still undecided one week out from election day. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at the vote tallying as election workers navigate questions about which votes should count.

The pandemic proved a boon to ecommerce as people ordered online instead of heading to stores. Those same websites are seeing business slow as COVID-19 restrictions wane and supply lines run short. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover has the story.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.