Campaigns are filing lawsuits and asking for judicial relief as the counting of mail-in ballots continues in Pennsylvania. There are still races, both statewide and local, still undecided one week out from election day. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at the vote tallying as election workers navigate questions about which votes should count.
The pandemic proved a boon to ecommerce as people ordered online instead of heading to stores. Those same websites are seeing business slow as COVID-19 restrictions wane and supply lines run short. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover has the story.