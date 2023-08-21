Earthjustice, Clean Air Council, and PennFuture are joining Carbon County residents in urging the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to reject Panther Creek's request to burn tires to fuel their crypto-mining operations. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow explains the controversy.
Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a Union Civil War soldier from Cuba. Rafael Perez was just 16 years old when he joined an infantry regiment with deep roots in the Lehigh Valley. Perez stayed in the military for several years. It's his post-war life that's a bit murky.