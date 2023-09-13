It took thirteen days and hundreds of law enforcement officers, but convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante is back in custody in Chester County. Authorities caught him around 8 a.m. in South Coventry Township. 69 News has team coverage of the capture, including how police caught him. We also look back to another manhunt, which began nine years ago today, as police searched for cop-killer Eric Frein.

Scroll down for comments if available