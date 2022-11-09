The "red wave" of Republican victories mostly failed to materialize on election day. Voters in Pennsylvania chose Democrats Josh Shapiro as their new governor and John Fetterman as their new U.S. Senator. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch looks at the two biggest races in the Keystone State.

Plus, it was a tale of two sevenths. The seventh congressional district in Pennsylvania and the seventh congressional district in New Jersey featured two tight races featuring Democratic incumbents. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori looks at how Susan Wild declared victory in Pennsylvania over Republican Lisa Scheller and how Tom Kean, Jr., defeated Tom Malinowski and flipped New Jersey's seat for the GOP.