A Carbon County father is dead, and his wife and three children are in the hospital after a fast-moving fire ripped through their home.
Fire crews say the mother jumped from a window cradling her one-month-old infant. Two other children also jumped from a third floor window. We'll have the latest on this family tragedy live from the scene.
Also at 6, how to protect yourself from deep fake photos. Experts tell us it is becoming more and more difficult to detect them with the naked eye. Tonight, we'll look at how deepfake technology is advancing and the challenges that come with it.