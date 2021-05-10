The Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for younger children this week. Both Pfizer and Moderna are currently running trials on children. We'll hear from local doctors.
Also, at 6:00, we remember a group of local farmers who helped kick-start the American Revolution in Pennsylvania. They were known as "The Associators." They gathered in what is now known as South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County to urge their support for a new kind of government.
That's in tonight's History's Headlines.