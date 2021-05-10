The Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for younger children this week. Both Pfizer and Moderna are currently running trials on children. We'll hear from local doctors.

Also, at 6:00, we remember a group of local farmers who helped kick-start the American Revolution in Pennsylvania. They were known as "The Associators." They gathered in what is now known as South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County to urge their support for a new kind of government.

That's in tonight's History's Headlines.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.