After more than a year of raising interest rates to cool inflation, the Federal Reserve today held steady and did not increase rates again. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover looks at whether the economy is finally getting back to pre-pandemic levels, if more rate hikes are possible, and what it all means for you.

Plus, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and state and federal officials are moving quickly on a plan to repair and replace the stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia wrecked after a fuel tanker truck crashed and caught fire on Sunday. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly has the story.