The National Transportation Safety Board today gave an update on the deadly explosion in March at a chocolate factory in Berks County. Investigators say they found two leaks in gas lines at the R.M. Palmer Factory in West Reading. Seven people were killed and nearly a dozen injured in the massive explosion. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has more on the federal investigation.

Plus, drivers get ready. Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are set to go up again in 2024. We will tell you how much more you can expect to pay to drive the turnpike.