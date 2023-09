Today is the final day of the 2023 Allentown Fair. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz heads to the Fairgrounds to get a check on the big late-summer event.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers an Allentown man's fantastic machine. Henry Nadig started driving a gas powered, horseless carriage around the city around 1889. Some Allentonians thought it was nothing but a noise maker. Some historians believe it was the first gas powered vehicle in the United States.