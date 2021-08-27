...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle.
In New Jersey...Atlantic, Camden, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland,
Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset,
Southeastern Burlington, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In
Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern
Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper
Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* Through late Saturday night.
* A slow-moving weather system will continue to affect the region
through Saturday. Additional rounds of thunderstorms remain
possible tonight through much of Saturday. With the hot and humid
conditions in advance of this system, storms will likely continue
to produce torrential downpours. As storms are also expected to be
slow-moving, there is elevated potential for localized flash
flooding, especially in more vulnerable urban areas and in
locations that received substantial rainfall during the past
couple of weeks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
