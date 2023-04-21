Volunteers at food pantries in Schuylkill County say they figured post-pandemic "food insecurity" would ease. They are finding though that the number of hungry people is only growing. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.
Plus, tomorrow is Earth Day. For more than 50 years now, the day has been set aside to show support for protecting the environment. This year's theme is "Invest in the Planet." As 69 News Reporter Blakley McHugh shows us, folks at Willow Haven Farm in Lehigh County say they invest in the planet every day.