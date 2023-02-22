A former congressional candidate for a seat in the Lehigh Valley says his military records were improperly released by the United States military. Kevin Dellecker is one of eleven people told by the Air Force their records were given out to a third party without their permission. Dellecker, from New Tripoli, lost in the Republican Primary in May of last year. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has more on just how those records were released.

Plus, the 69 News Sports Team continues its live coverage of Spring Training 2023. Philadelphia Phillies players are ramping up activities as they get set to play their first exhibition baseball game in Florida.