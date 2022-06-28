A "surprise" hearing about the Capitol riot of January 2021 featured Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson testified about discussions before, during and after the riot between Meadows, former President Donald Trump, and other members of Trump's staff. Hutchinson testified that the president and others knew some of the rioters were armed. She also testified about the president wanting to go to the Capitol. She claims the president tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine from the hands of a Secret Service agent when the agent wouldn't drive to Capitol Hill. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae has more on this afternoon's testimony.
Plus, the civil case against Warren County, New Jersey is in the hands of the jury. A man sued the county, claiming officials did nothing to stop the late, former sheriff from sexually abusing him years ago. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.