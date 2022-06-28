A "surprise" hearing about the Capitol riot of January 2021 featured Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson testified about discussions before, during and after the riot between Meadows, former President Donald Trump, and other members of Trump's staff. Hutchinson testified that the president and others knew some of the rioters were armed. She also testified about the president wanting to go to the Capitol. She claims the president tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine from the hands of a Secret Service agent when the agent wouldn't drive to Capitol Hill. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae has more on this afternoon's testimony.

Plus, the civil case against Warren County, New Jersey is in the hands of the jury. A man sued the county, claiming officials did nothing to stop the late, former sheriff from sexually abusing him years ago. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.