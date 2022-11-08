Today is General Election Day nationwide. This midterm will decide control of both Houses of Congress in Washington, D.C. Every U.S. House seat is up for grabs nationwide. Voters in Pennsylvania will decide who replaces retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, as the contentious race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz comes to an end. Pennsylvania voters are also choosing a new governor and voting on state legislators. 69 News Reporters have fanned out far and wide to cover the big races. Polls close at 8 p.m. in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

