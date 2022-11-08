NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of low relative humidity, brisk northerly winds and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread into this evening across much of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland from late this morning through late this afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 25 to 30 percent, even briefly dropping into the low 20s possibly around the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Additionally, northerly winds will accompany these dry conditions, sustained 15 to 22 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph possible through this afternoon. Winds will relax quickly this evening and RH will rise as temperatures cool. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.