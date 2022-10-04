General Election Day 2022 is a little more than a month away. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris goes "Behind the Ballot" to look at the race for Pennsylvania's 16th State Senate seat. Democrat Mark Pinsley and Republican Jarrett Coleman are vying to replace longtime Republican State Sen. Pat Browne and represent part of Lehigh County. Coleman defeated Browne in the Republican primary in the spring.

Plus, the Grand Theater in East Greenville, Montgomery County, turns 98 years old and was gifted quite the birthday present. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz tells us about the theater's "historic" designation, making it a landmark.