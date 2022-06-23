It was impossible to dodge the raindrops this morning at the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Lehigh County. Some of the biggest names in golf teed off despite the rain, and fans, wearing raincoats and holding umbrellas, still showed up to watch them. 69 News has full coverage of the huge sporting event in the Lehigh Valley.

Plus, the Food and Drug Administration has told e-cigarette maker Juul to stop distributing its products and to get them off of store shelves immediately. Federal regulators say, while vaping can help adults kick the habit, it is also creating a new generation of nicotine-addicted youngsters.

