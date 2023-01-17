Josh Shapiro took the oath of office today to officially become the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro, a Democrat, handily won the general election, but will Republicans in Harrisburg work with him? The GOP faces a minority role in state government. Republicans control the State Senate but will soon likely find themselves in the minority after three special elections in February fill vacant seats in the State House. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the story.

Plus, students at Hackettstown High School in New Jersey are proud to open their Tiger Cafe. The cafe is run by 18 to 21-year-old transition students as they learn and practice everyday skills. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.