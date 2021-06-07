New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he plans to close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County.
The all-women's prison has a long history of allegations of physical and sexual abuse allegations against correctional officers. We'll have reaction.
Also, at 6:00, in tonight's History's Headlines we remember a European artist who was struggling in the art world.
His work was not well received in the United States when he arrived from the Ukraine in the 1920's. But he found success in the Lehigh Valley when he worked on a major project.