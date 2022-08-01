Today marks the grand opening for a new, 55-unit affordable housing community in Easton. The $18 million facility was built using a combination of public and private funds. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover was there for the ribbon cutting.
Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers raids of suspected radicals and anarchists during the "Red Scare." The raids were carried out in 1919 and 1920. They were dubbed the "Palmer Raids," after U.S. Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer. Palmer descended from Quakers and was born in Pennsylvania.