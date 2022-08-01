Today marks the grand opening for a new, 55-unit affordable housing community in Easton. The $18 million facility was built using a combination of public and private funds. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover was there for the ribbon cutting.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers raids of suspected radicals and anarchists during the "Red Scare." The raids were carried out in 1919 and 1920. They were dubbed the "Palmer Raids," after U.S. Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer. Palmer descended from Quakers and was born in Pennsylvania.

COMING in August: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.