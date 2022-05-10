The trial begins for a groom accused of sexually assaulting one of the bridesmaids two days before his wedding. The bridesmaid told investigators she had been drinking and found Daniel Carney on top of her. She also says Carney texted her and recommended she take a "Plan B" emergency contraceptive, just in case. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story from Monroe County.
Plus, high prices and scarcity of some store items have families feeling frustrated. One item in short supply right now is baby formula. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris examines why there is a shortage and looks at baby-formula alternatives.