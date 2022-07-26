A man convicted of the indecent assault of a bridesmaid just days before his 2019 wedding in Monroe County awaits sentencing. A jury convicted Daniel Carney back in May. Carney assaulted the woman after a day of drinking and tubing on the Delaware River. Carney's now-wife and the maid-of-honor found the two in a locker room. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story from the courtroom in Stroudsburg.
Plus, warnings about "bird flu" are forcing owners of backyard chickens to take precautions. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.