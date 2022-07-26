A man convicted of the indecent assault of a bridesmaid just days before his 2019 wedding in Monroe County awaits sentencing.  A jury convicted Daniel Carney back in May.  Carney assaulted the woman after a day of drinking and tubing on the Delaware River.  Carney's now-wife and the maid-of-honor found the two in a locker room.  69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story from the courtroom in Stroudsburg.
 
Plus, warnings about "bird flu" are forcing owners of backyard chickens to take precautions.  69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.
COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.