A group led by former Trump Administration officials is suing Lehigh County over the county's use of ballot drop boxes. America First Legal, which lists as members of its Board of Directors former Trump advisor Stephen Miller and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, says in court it wants to ensure people use the drop boxes correctly by stationing people at drop box locations. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae has the story.

Plus, History's Headlines remembers the most prominent doctor in Easton for much of the 19th century. Triall Green was a man of many interests, teaching chemistry at Lafayette College and helping pay for an observatory on campus. Dr. Green's legacy is still evident in his native city.