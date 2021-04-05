...Enhanced Danger for Fire Spread Today and Tuesday...
The danger for fire spread will increase across the region this
afternoon as relative humidity values drop into the low to mid 20
percent range and northwest winds gust 20 to 25 mph at times. This
combination of low humidity, warming temperatures, and gusty
northwest winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to
ignite and spread, especially this afternoon and early evening.
On Tuesday, relative humidity values will again fall into the low
to mid 20 percent range across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Northwest winds will be slightly weaker Tuesday, with gusts up to
20 mph at times.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.