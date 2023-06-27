There is a hearing scheduled for this afternoon in Idaho in the case of accused killer Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger, a Monroe County native, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori will have a recap of today's hearing about defense access to information and new information about Kohberger and his time in the Poconos.

Plus, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro voiced his support of vouchers for private schools during last year's gubernatorial campaign. Shapiro, a Democrat, is following through and pushing hard for "lifeline" vouchers in Pennsylvania's next budget. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the reaction to Shapiro's support of using public funds for private school tuitions.