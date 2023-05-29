Memorial Day weekend is typically the time public swimming pools open for the season. Increasingly, communities have decided to scrap their pools due to needed repairs, lifeguard shortages, and the costs of keeping pools open in the summer. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz wades into the issues.
Plus, "snowbirds" from the northeast head south to Florida for the winter months every year. Soldiers from the Lehigh Valley headed south to Florida in 1863. Their journey wasn't about enjoying the sunshine, but it also was not about fighting battles in the Civil War. We tell the story in tonight's "History's Headlines."