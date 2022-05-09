The cost of a gallon of gasoline, after dipping for a short time a couple weeks ago, has jumped right back up again. The record and near-record costs are taking their toll, especially on the tractor trailer drivers who crisscross our roads and highways. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori finds out how big fuel costs are affecting big-rig drivers.

Plus, we have the story of a trailblazer who, from the creation of a nursing school to new surgical techniques, changed medicine in the Lehigh Valley. That's in tonight's "History's Headlines."

