A man from Northampton County faces criminal homicide and other charges in the beating death of an 81-year-old man. Police say Nile Hendershot brutally beat Herbert Klein in an apartment in Easton last year. Police say the fight started over some name-calling. Klein suffered severe head injuries and died a few months later.
Also at 6, a woman in Schuylkill County says some unruly intruders are making her life miserable. WFMZ'S Bo Koltnow tells us about the gaze of raccoons invading the woman's property.