A man from Northampton County faces criminal homicide and other charges in the beating death of an 81-year-old man. Police say Nile Hendershot brutally beat Herbert Klein in an apartment in Easton last year. Police say the fight started over some name-calling. Klein suffered severe head injuries and died a few months later.

Also at 6, a woman in Schuylkill County says some unruly intruders are making her life miserable. WFMZ'S Bo Koltnow tells us about the gaze of raccoons invading the woman's property.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.