U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has concluded her controversial trip to Taiwan. Though ruled by a democratic government, China has long considered Taiwan part of its territory. The Chinese military is planning a show of strength, military exercises in the seas around Taiwan. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly talks with a professor from our area who breaks down the tension between China and Taiwan and how Speaker Pelosi may have impacted it.

Plus, a helicopter winds up on its side in a backyard in Carbon County. 69 News has the very latest on the crash.

