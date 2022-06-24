The U.S. Supreme Court's historic ruling that abortion is not protected by the Constitution has raised many questions. Abortion was immediately made illegal in three states, and 15 others have laws on the books that will make abortion illegal in most instances, pending signatures by the states' attorneys general. New Jersey already has a law on the books legalizing abortion. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover looks at what today's ruling means in Pennsylvania.
Plus, the rain has given way to some sunshine. Golfers and fans alike are enjoying pleasant conditions for second round of the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club.