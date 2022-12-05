A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County, New Jersey, needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. This comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community.​ 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a beloved Allentown physician. Orlando Fegley served for a brief time in the Union Army and was briefly a prisoner of the Confederates at Gettysburg during the Civil War. Fegley became a doctor who sometimes would see 100 patients a day. He was named chief surgeon of Allentown Hospital when it opened in 1899. We look back at the interesting life of the student, teacher, soldier and physician.

Scroll down for comments if available