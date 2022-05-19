Nearly 34,000 Republican voters cast ballots on Primary Election Day in the race for the Pennsylvania State Senate seat in the 16th District. Two days later, the race is still "too close to call." Thirty votes separate the leader, upstart candidate Jarrett Coleman, and longtime incumbent Pat Browne. The newly-redrawn Senate seat covers parts of Berks and Lehigh counties. There are still mail-in and other votes to count before the end of the week, and the candidates are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see which way the final votes break. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.
Plus, 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow previews a gala arts show at the historic Rutherfurd Hall in Warren County, New Jersey. Organizers promise a showcase of talented local artists and musicians.