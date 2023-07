Independence Day is just about here. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has previews of some of the big Fourth of July celebrations in our area, and 69 News Accuweather Meteorologist Dan Skeldon has a preview of the holiday weather.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a high society wedding in Catasauqua on October 21, 1891, that united two prominent families. One was tied to the Lehigh Valley Railroad and the other had a major stake in the local iron industry. When the bride and groom came back from their lengthy honeymoon, changes were afoot that would impact both of their families' finances.