Inflation in the United States has hit levels not seen since very early on in Ronald Reagan's presidency, 41 years ago. Consumer prices are up 9.1% from June of 2021. The price of gasoline is beginning to drop, but price decreases weren't enough to offset the high costs of food, rent and goods in June. We dive into the numbers, and 69 News Reporter Justin Backover hears from a local lawmaker about supply chain issues causing shortages in some products.
Plus, Pennsylvania is set to add three new state parks. But is it wise adding parks when upkeep and maintenance costs at the existing 121 state parks are sky-high? 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.