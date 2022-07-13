Inflation in the United States has hit levels not seen since very early on in Ronald Reagan's presidency, 41 years ago. Consumer prices are up 9.1% from June of 2021. The price of gasoline is beginning to drop, but price decreases weren't enough to offset the high costs of food, rent and goods in June. We dive into the numbers, and 69 News Reporter Justin Backover hears from a local lawmaker about supply chain issues causing shortages in some products.

Plus, Pennsylvania is set to add three new state parks. But is it wise adding parks when upkeep and maintenance costs at the existing 121 state parks are sky-high? 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.