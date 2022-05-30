Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a home in Pottstown to explode on Thursday night. Five people were killed in the late-night blast that shook a community in Montgomery County. Two more victims are in the hospital. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the very latest on the investigation.

Plus, Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum is celebrating its diamond jubilee. It is sixty years to the day the museum opened to the public in Zion Church. We will show you the new exhibit to mark the occasion in "History's Headlines."

