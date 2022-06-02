It was one week ago today an explosion rocked a neighborhood in Pottstown. Five people died, and many more people were forced out of their homes due to the blast. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the deadly explosion. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori speaks with an expert and gets some insight as to how these types of investigations work. She also details ways the Mayor of Pottstown plans to help the victims.
Plus, this date in 1953, Queen Elizabeth assumed the monarchy in Great Britain. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at Elizabeth's 70 amazing years on the throne and how Britain is celebrating her jubilee.