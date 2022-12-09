The investigation into what sparked a fire that killed two firefighters continues. The firefighters from the fire company in New Tripoli in Lehigh County died on Wednesday when they were trapped in a burning home in Schuylkill County. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the latest.

Plus, a jury in Schuylkill County returned a not guilty verdict on the most serious charge leveled against a man accused of killing another man in a road rage incident. Despite the not guilty verdict on the first-degree murder charge, jurors convicted Tamir Whitted of lesser felonies. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has reaction to the verdict and finds out how Whitted and his attorney got the jury to vote against the murder charge.