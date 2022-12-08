Team coverage continues as firefighters from across our area mourn the deaths of two of their own in a house fire in Schuylkill County. The investigation continues into how the fire started and the discovery of a body near the burning home. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly has the latest on the investigation.

Plus, the MilitaryShare program offers monthly food boxes and perishable groceries to food insecure veterans and military families. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz shows how volunteers formed a sort of assembly line and filled boxes with food to assist those who serve.