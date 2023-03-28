The investigations into the causes of two explosions dominate today's news. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission today released its report into a deadly explosion at a home in Pottstown in May 2022. The blast in Montgomery County killed four children and their grandmother. The children's parents were critically injured, and two nearby homes were ruined. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae has the story. Federal investigators are looking at last week's deadly blast at a chocolate plant in Berks County. The R.M. Palmer factory in West Reading Borough is a shambles. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly has the latest from the scene.

Plus, we celebrated "Women's History Month" by profiling groundbreaking women from our area. Tonight, we sit down with a woman running her own business in a field usually dominated by men. Maria Kaufman is a funeral director in the Berks area. 69 News Reporter Sara Madonna has more on the hurdles Maria has overcome.