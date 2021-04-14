Investigators reveal how new technology helped them crack a cold homicide case in Carbon County.

The death of Evelyn Colon was a mystery for more than 40 years until last month. More than 100 troopers and numerous agencies worked to find the suspected killer.

Also, at 6:00, some students with roots in Bucks County developed a free, innovative way to help residents get vaccinated against COVID-19. These so-called vaccine hunters created a resource which has helped thousands of people in our region and beyond.

