Monroe County investigators determine whether use of force was justified in the shooting of a teenager. Police were called to the Route 33 Bridge over Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township last December. They say 19-year-old Christian Hall was trying to commit suicide.

He was shot and killed by police after he did not respond to officers' requests to drop his weapon.

Also at 6:00, are you trying to make summer plans for you and your children?

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Health are expected to announce updated school and summer camp guidance.

We'll see how it will affect programs in our area.

